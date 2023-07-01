ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

