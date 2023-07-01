ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,655 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,655 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

