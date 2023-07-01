AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 52-Week High at $339.23

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $339.23 and last traded at $339.09, with a volume of 199816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day moving average of $315.54.

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

