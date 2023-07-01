Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 484,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 143.7% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

