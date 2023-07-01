Brookstone Capital Management Sells 129,647 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,647 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.