Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,881 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

