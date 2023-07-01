Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS SYLD opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $755.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.