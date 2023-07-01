Brookstone Capital Management Invests $2.80 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
XBAP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April
