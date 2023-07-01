Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

