Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.85 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $249.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

