Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.