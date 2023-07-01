Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,333 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

NYSE DD opened at $71.44 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

