Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,642 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

