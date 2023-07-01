Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.49 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 1,606.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,572 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $3,913,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUN opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

