Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

