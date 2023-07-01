Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

