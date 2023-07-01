Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,498 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.30% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7,962.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,273,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter.

AOM stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

