Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

