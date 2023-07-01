Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 28,013 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

