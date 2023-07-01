Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,269 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,414,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

