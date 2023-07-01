Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

