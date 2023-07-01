Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,111 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.