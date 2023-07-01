Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.18 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $211.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.67.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

About CME Group



CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

