Brookstone Capital Management Buys 752 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

