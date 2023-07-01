Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

