Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

