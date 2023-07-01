Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

