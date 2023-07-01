Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

