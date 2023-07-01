CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 250500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CanAsia Energy Trading Up 19.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Get CanAsia Energy alerts:

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanAsia Energy

Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.