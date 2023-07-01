Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 605,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,282,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $22,180,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,355 shares of company stock worth $4,912,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,774 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.