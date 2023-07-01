Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 3.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76. 163,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 697,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

