Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 3%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.84. 117,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 505,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

