GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Free Report) were down 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 54,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 64,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

GMV Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

