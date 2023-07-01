Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.38

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.38 and last traded at $185.24, with a volume of 329077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

