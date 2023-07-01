PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.59

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.59 and last traded at $145.25, with a volume of 330008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

