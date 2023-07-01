NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 5.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.02. 251,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 869,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,289 shares of company stock worth $1,956,380. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 34.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

