Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68 on August 18th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 95.45 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,772.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.60 ($1.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 98 ($1.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

About Primary Health Properties

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 39,455 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £39,849.55 ($50,666.94). Also, insider Steven Owen bought 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of £104.82 ($133.27) per share, with a total value of £1,988,645.04 ($2,528,474.30). Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

