Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (MPLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 28th

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Price Performance

Shares of MPLF stock opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.54. Marble Point Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Marble Point Loan Financing Company Profile

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

