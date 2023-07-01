James Latham plc (LTHM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.80 on August 25th

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
James Latham Price Performance
LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($15.58) on Friday. James Latham has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061.20 ($13.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,405 ($17.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £247.08 million and a P/E ratio of 641.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,252.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,253.31.
About James Latham
