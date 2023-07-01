Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 5,299,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,526,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock valued at $579,542 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

