First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 73000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$137.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.26.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold ( TSE:FF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.