Abacus Property Group (ABP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Abacus Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.
About Abacus Property Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Property Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.