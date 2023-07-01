Abacus Property Group (ABP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Abacus Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

