Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.15

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $101.96, with a volume of 21279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

