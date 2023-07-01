Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 123000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

Further Reading

