Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

