Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 8749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a net margin of 80.84% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

