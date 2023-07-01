Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 280033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.40 ($0.37).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Destiny Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Activity at Destiny Pharma
About Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
See Also
