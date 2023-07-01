Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.06

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.06 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 33920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £70.21 million, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.73.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.