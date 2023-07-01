Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.06

Shares of Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.06 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 33920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).
Anexo Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £70.21 million, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.73.
Anexo Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.
About Anexo Group
Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.
See Also
