Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $420.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 434.74 ($5.53), with a volume of 23971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($13.99) to GBX 700 ($8.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Focusrite Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a market cap of £254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 505.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.19.

Focusrite Cuts Dividend

About Focusrite

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,764.71%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

