Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $902.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 902 ($11.47) and last traded at GBX 924 ($11.75), with a volume of 1367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 926 ($11.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently -798.12%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

